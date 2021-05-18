Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Trading Up 0.4%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.86. 101,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 143,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $110,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,847,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,374.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carl Brechtel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

