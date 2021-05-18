COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.67

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 4213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 1.71.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

