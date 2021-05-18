Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE CVA opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

