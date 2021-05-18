Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($76.76).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.88 ($65.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 1 year low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.73. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

