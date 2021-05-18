CPChain (CPC) Price Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $329,051.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

