CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CPP traded down GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 519.25 ($6.78). 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. CPPGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

Get CPPGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.