Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.
