Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,972.86 ($51.91).

Shares of CWK traded up GBX 286 ($3.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,000 ($52.26). The company had a trading volume of 454,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,093. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,710.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,547. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 over the last quarter.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

