Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 51.30 Per Share

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,972 ($51.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,710.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,547. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41.

Get Cranswick alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.