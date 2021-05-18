Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,972.86 ($51.91).

CWK stock traded up GBX 286 ($3.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,000 ($52.26). 454,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,093. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,710.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,547. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

