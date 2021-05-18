Cream (CRM) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $32,838.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,660.71 or 1.00098772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.90 or 0.01543691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00714153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00421449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00188285 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006298 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

