Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $144.02 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $144.02 or 0.00330252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $88.77 million and $8.77 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

