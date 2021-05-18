Cred (LBA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $729,575.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

