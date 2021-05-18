Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.35 ($39.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.