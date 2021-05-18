Credit Suisse Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,840. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.