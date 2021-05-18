Credit Suisse Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
ASO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,840. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.