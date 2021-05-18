Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 88,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.