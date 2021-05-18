Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

