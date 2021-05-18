Creditcoin Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00011917 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and $7.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,704.37 or 1.00449530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00178010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

