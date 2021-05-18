Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.17. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 479,705 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Insiders sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock worth $232,406 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

