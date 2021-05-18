CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 6620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CRH by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 480,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 270,117 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

