Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 6,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $16,822,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $9,517,000.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.