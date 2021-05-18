CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

