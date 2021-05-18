Critical Review: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 5.06 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.89 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.54 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.85, suggesting that its stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 2 0 2.67 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 138.97%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Phunware beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

