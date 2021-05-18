Critical Survey: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% Global Self Storage -0.27% -0.06% -0.04%

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.95 $785.97 million $9.34 21.31 Global Self Storage $8.67 million 5.89 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $183.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.