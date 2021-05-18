CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $321.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. CROAT has a total market cap of $248,498.14 and approximately $321.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 545.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,179,882 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

