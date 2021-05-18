Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NYSE:CCK opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 139,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 34,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Crown by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

