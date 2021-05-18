Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 2.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 871.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

