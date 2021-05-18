Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 871.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,083 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Crown worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

