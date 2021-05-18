Crown Reaches Market Cap of $3.42 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Crown has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $20,948.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.53 or 0.02514807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00663200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,221,515 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

