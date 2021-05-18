Crust (CRU) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.36 or 0.00164971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $124.45 million and $7.98 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.92 or 0.04253821 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

