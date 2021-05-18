Crypterium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $571,907.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $24.79 million and $571,907.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

About Crypterium

CRPT is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,799,910 coins and its circulating supply is 83,802,359 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

