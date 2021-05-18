Crypto Sports Trading Down 32.4% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $773,757.96 and approximately $550.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.