CRYPTO20 Market Cap Hits $193.23 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $193.23 million and $64,989.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00011227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01486864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00118201 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,784,073 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

