Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $320,925.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,889,625 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

