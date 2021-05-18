Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

