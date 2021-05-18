Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 131.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 266,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

