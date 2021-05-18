Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

