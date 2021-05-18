Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,880 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 135,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.