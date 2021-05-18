Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 61,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

