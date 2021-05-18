Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5,792.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.