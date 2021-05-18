Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.