Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 917.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

