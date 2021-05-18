Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.