Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,951,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its position in General Electric by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

