Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.