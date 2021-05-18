Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $187.81 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

