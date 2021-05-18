Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

