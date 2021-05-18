Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

