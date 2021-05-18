Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

