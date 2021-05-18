Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,930 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.